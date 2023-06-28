2 people shot, killed at Super 8 in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people were shot and killed at a hotel in Prince George's County Wednesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a Super 8, located at 5151 B Allentown Road, in Camp Springs around 7 a.m. after a report about the shooting incident. Upon arrival, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was taken to a hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later. The second person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
No information has been released about the victims, this includes their ages and names. Detectives did say that they don't believe this was a random act.
The police department is working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the homicide case.
Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)
