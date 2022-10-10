Investigation underway after 2 men shot, injured in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A shooting in Takoma Park left two people injured early Monday morning, according to police.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to 726 Fairview Avenue, a residential location just blocks away from Takoma Park Shopping Center, after receiving a call at 5:40 a.m. about someone being shot in the area.
At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. He is in stable condition, according to police. The other victim refused treatment and is also in stable condition.
The victims in the case has not been identified. No suspect information has been released in the shooting.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation by police.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
