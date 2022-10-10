Investigation underway after 2 men shot, injured in Takoma Park

Both victims are in stable condition, police say. No suspect information has been released in the case.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A shooting in Takoma Park left two people injured early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to 726 Fairview Avenue, a residential location just blocks away from Takoma Park Shopping Center, after receiving a call at 5:40 a.m. about someone being shot in the area.

At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. He is in stable condition, according to police. The other victim refused treatment and is also in stable condition.

The victims in the case has not been identified. No suspect information has been released in the shooting.

Two men shot in Takoma Park off Fairview Ave. One transported to hospital with GSW. The other was treated for GSW on scene. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ZREEGLKRqi — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) October 10, 2022

The motive for the shooting is under investigation by police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.