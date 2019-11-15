FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Fire crews have rescued two people from a basement fire in Fort Washington, Maryland on Friday morning.

Officials said the incident happened in the basement of a home on the 3000 block of Marquis Drive.

According to a Prince George's County fire official, fire crews at the scene rescued two residents who were trapped in the basement as a result of the fire.

Officials said the rescued residents were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters have extinguished the flames from the basement, but are still working to put out the fire on the first floor.

This story is developing.

RELATED: 'Families are living in squalor' | High cost of rent in DC forces families to live in dangerous conditions

RELATED: Woman dies in apartment fire in Southeast DC

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.