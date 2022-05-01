Two people found dead in Brandywine home, generator found indoors

A third person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

BRANDYWINE, Md. — Two people are dead and a third person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after what authorities are investigating as a possible carbon monoxide exposure.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS said in a tweet just after midnight Wednesday that units were called to the 1400 block of South Springfield Road for an investigation. Responding crews found two people dead inside and authorities say a generator was found running in the home.

A third person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be life-threatening. Given the presence of a running generator, authorities are investigating the incident as a possible carbon monoxide exposure, but have not confirmed exactly how the people died.

Monday's snow storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to the Southern Maryland Electric Co-Op, an outage map shows 9,000 homes still without power in their service area, which includes Brandywine, as of Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Department of Energy warns that using a portable generator inside a home can lead to dangerous situations including carbon monoxide poisoning from engine exhaust.

"Even if you can’t smell exhaust fumes, you may still have been exposed to carbon monoxide. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get fresh air right away," the Energy Department says on its website.

The department also recommends installing battery-operated carbon monoxide alarms. It's not clear if the home had working carbon monoxide detectors.