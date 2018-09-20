DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. -- One Prince George’s County officer is in serious condition and another is stable after being shot while a SWAT team was trying to serve a drug search warrant at an apartment in District Heights, Maryland Wednesday evening, officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m., two officers were knocking on an apartment door in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive to issue a drug search warrant. No one responded, so the officers began to use a tool to open the door.

Officials said as the door opened, the officers saw a man armed with a shotgun. The person fired the gun one time and the pellets hit two members of the team.

One officer was hit in the hand and arm and the other officer was hit in the shoulder. The point person on the team fired one round at the suspect, but it did not hit that person.

The tactical medic immediately began treating the injured officers while the rest of the team entered the apartment to take the suspect into custody.

Police said there was a second person in the apartment, but they were not armed. This person is considered a witness and was also taken into custody.

The injured officers were taken to a nearby school until they were flown by helicopter to Baltimore Shock Trauma.

The identities of the officers and the suspect have not been released.

No additional information is available at this time.

