RIVERDALE, Md. -- Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds both inside and outside a home in Riverdale, Maryland on Friday.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of Eastpine Drive.

Officer responded to reports of a shooting at around 4:30 p.m. At the scene, they found an unresponsive adult man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another adult male victim with gunshot wounds was found inside the home and also pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident as a double homicide.

