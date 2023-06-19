2 Seat Pleasant men arrested in connection with homicide in Prince George's County

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Prince George's County police have arrested two men in connection with a Friday night homicide in Seat Pleasant.
Otoniel Morales, 34, and Edwin Roque Alarcon, 19, both of Seat Pleasant, are suspects in the death of 29-year-old Mynor Galvez Juarez.
Morales was charged with first- and second-degree murder and Roque Alarcon was charged with accessory after the fact.
Police initially found Juarez unresponsive on the side of the road, suffering from gunshot wounds, in the 900 block of Addison Road South around 11:40 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, Morales, Roque Alarcon and Juarez had been involved in a dispute prior to the murder.
PGPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or on their website, PGCrimeSolvers.com.
