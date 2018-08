WESTMINSTER, Md. -- Two people died Saturday morning when a small plane crashed soon after take-off in Carroll County.

Both the pilot and the passenger in a 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single engine plane died when the plane crashed around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Baugher Rd., Westminster, Md.

The pilot and passenger were the only people on board when the plane crashed in an open field near a private airstrip.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash

