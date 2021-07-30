Police: 2 kids found dead during traffic stop in Baltimore County

The children were identified as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O'Neil.

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police say two children, ages 5 and 7, were found dead during a traffic stop.

In a press release, police say officers stopped the car just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane in Essex, Maryland, and during the stop, officers found the bodies of two children.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and the children’s bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The children were later identified as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O'Neil.

"Tonight, the entire Baltimore County Police Department grieves with the community over the unspeakable deaths of two innocent children,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a statement “The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”