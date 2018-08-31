ROCKVILLE, Md. -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly burglarizing a high school in Montgomery County, Maryland early Friday morning, county officials said.

Around 12:35 a.m., officers responded to Magruder High School in Rockville after receiving a call from a Montgomery County school security guard reported that an alarm had been triggered at the school.

Two juveniles were taken into custody at the scene.

No additional information is expected to be released until later Friday morning.

