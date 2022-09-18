Juveniles charged for assault, hitting police deputy at Frederick County Fair

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A fight on Saturday at the Frederick County Fair ended with two juveniles in custody, the county sheriff's office announced Sunday.
Around 10 p.m. deputies conducting traffic said they saw a large group of young people beginning to form inside one of the fair gates. Police joined forces with an on-site security firm and worked to swiftly move the group outside of the gates just before a fight broke out.
While deputies attempted to take the "primary aggressor" into custody, the crowd interfered with the arrest, police said. A deputy then deployed pepper spray at the group, which caused them to disperse while deputies finished detaining the suspect.
Afterward, another group began to form. From the crowd, a young woman hit a deputy in the chest, according to police. Deputies took the girl, a juvenile, into custody as well.
The deputies ultimately took the boy to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center and later released him to a guardian. His charges will include 2nd-degree assault via a juvenile referral, police said.
The female juvenile was also released to a guardian. Police said that her charges will include also include 2nd-degree assault, along with resisting/interfering with an arrest via a juvenile referral.
“We will not tolerate fights, disorderly conduct, and disruptions to our fairgoers,” said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “We planned for months to make this an enjoyable Fair and we will take whatever actions necessary to keep this a safe environment for everyone. These actions include trespassing anyone who violates The Great Frederick Fair published policies.”
Police shared with the public a link to all fair policies, which include a full list of prohibited items, parking maps, and other important information. In addition, those looking to learn more about fair security are invited to contact Lt. Jason Deater at 301-600-7191.
