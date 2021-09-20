2 hospitalized after falling from a 2-story balcony in Clarksburg

One of the people was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

CLARKSBURG, Md. — Two people fell from a second-story balcony in Clarksburg, Maryland, and have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The fall happened around 8 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Jason Blake. Rescue crews responded to Cypress Spring Road.

Two people were evaluated for critical injuries. One person was taken by ambulance for treatment of their injuries. The other person was flown by a medevac helicopter to a trauma center for injuries.

Details about what led to the fall have not yet been released. Emergency crews have not identified the two people involved in the fall.

MSP Aviation transporting one victim from a fall in Clarksburg. @mcfrsPIO https://t.co/VHkG2oVYMn pic.twitter.com/7DoN7E42oT — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) September 20, 2021

Here's a look at the scene early Monday morning. Investigators were on scene working to figure out exactly what happened.