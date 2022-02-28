2 found dead in parking lot in Montgomery County; police investigating

The man and woman were found in the 18900 block of Highstream Drive.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A man and a woman were found dead in a parking lot in Germantown Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 18900 block of Highstream Drive around 9:05 a.m. following calls for shots fired.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the man and a woman in the parking. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Montgomery County police said this incident is an active and ongoing investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown. Police have not told us if there is a lookout for a suspect or suspects in this case.

As of noon, the department's homicide unit was at the scene investigating.

