GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Crews are working to clean up a 10 inch water main break at 75th Avenue and Ardmore Ardwick Road in Landover, Md.

Crews shut off the water and are working on repairs, WSSC said. About two dozen customers are without water.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area, as some roads are closed.

Officials said the pipe is 72 years old. They said they did not immediately know how many customers were impacted.

