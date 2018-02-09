Maryland State police are investigating an accident that killed a man and woman after an SUV crashed into their motorcycle.

Police said it happened around 12:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 at Ridgely Avenue in Annapolis Sunday.

Preliminary investigations found a Ford Expedition was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 when it struck the bike. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was taken into custody and transported to the Annapolis Barrack for processing.

Police have not released the names of the victims or suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WUSA