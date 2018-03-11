BALTIMORE, Md. -- The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Baltimore City on Friday night is responsible for a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse that killed two people.

The incident occurred at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side, the Baltimore Sun reports.

The National Weather Service says the tornado blew the roof of the facility off, causing a 50-foot wall to collapse.

The tornado then continued on, pushing multiple tractor trailers and blowing out several car windows.

Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area.

Clark says one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, the Sun reports.

