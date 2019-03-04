Two people are dead after a large fire in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. on Wednesday. Both victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The identities of the victims are "pending," according to a press release. But Pat Mahoney, the mayor of Chesapeake Beach, said they believe a woman and a child were the two who perished in the flames.

Deputy Chief Stephen Stanton of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department said State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci also confirmed two deaths in Wednesday's fire in Chesapeake Beach, approximately 55 miles (85 kilometers) south of Baltimore. He did not immediately identify the two victims.

Stanton said firefighters arriving on the scene encountered a large fire and requested a second alarm. He said personnel with the first crew attempted to rescue two people trapped inside a town house before it collapsed on top of them.

Of the eight firefighters, three were taken to local hospitals for treatment of burns, and the other five were treated for heat exhaustion.

"The members of the North Beach VFD would like to thank the communities for their support," the responding volunteer fire department posted Wednesday night. "Three injured firefighters that were transported to area hospitals have been released and are safe with their families."

Officials said Gordon Stinnett Avenue was closed to traffic as they fought the fire.

The fire destroyed a total of five town homes, and another four or five were heavily damaged.

Aerial images showed several town homes destroyed by fire on Gordon Stinnett Avenue. Around 17 people have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Mahoney said the town plans to offer hotel rooms and other assistance. Calvert County is also assisting the displaced residents.

The town homes are part of an affordable housing community.

The mayor said the fire spread quickly due to the high winds in the area.

No word yet on what caused it or a total damage estimate.

The Calvert County community is responding with an outpouring of support for families displaced by the fire. Below are details on items needed and the agencies involved in coordinating donation efforts.

Non-Monetary Donations: Water, shelf stable food, personal care items, etc. accepted for the next two weeks

Collection center: Northeast Community Center

4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

Phone: 410-257-2554

Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Household items and other donations will be handled by Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee once housing is secured for the individuals impacted. More details will be available on specific needs pending those arrangements.

Monetary Donations

United Way of Calvert County

Donate online here.

You can text to give by texting to 91999 with the message “Chesbeachfund” (all one word); a link will appear for donating

For donations by check, include “Chesapeake Beach Fire Relief Fund” in the memo and mail to:

P.O. Box 560

530 Main St.

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Phone: 410-535-2000

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Chesapeake Beach Town Hall

Drop off gift cards and donations for United Way of Calvert County

8200 Bayside Road Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

Phone: 410-257-2230

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; after-hours donations can be dropped off in the secure drop box.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.