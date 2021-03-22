2 dead, 2 hurt in overturned SUV crash in Prince George's County, police say

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in Beltsville, Maryland.

BELTSVILLE, Md. — A crash in which an SUV overturned has left two people dead and two others seriously injured early Monday.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS said in a tweet Monday that the crash happened around 1 a.m. on northbound Highway 295 just before Beaver Dam Road in Beltsville, Maryland.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene and found multiple people trapped in the overturned SUV. Two of those people were declared dead on the scene of the crash. Two others were taken to the hospital. One woman had serious, life-threatening injuries, another had serious injuries that weren't thought to be life-threatening, firefighters said.

No one involved in the crash has yet been identified by police.

Prince George's County firefighters said United States Park Police are investigating the crash to figure out exactly what happened.

The investigation remains under investigation Monday.

Additional details were not immediately available. We are working to confirm more information.

