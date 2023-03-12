2 dead, 1 serious injured after Anne Arundel crash involving tow truck

The tow truck driver was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two Prince George's County residents have died after a tow truck rear-ended a sedan they were in early Sunday, according to police.

Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded around 12:15 a.m. to the area of southbound Crain Highway at westbound Maryland Route 32 for a crash involving a tow truck and a sedan.

Though an investigation, police were able to determined that a 2013 Freightliner tow truck was traveling southbound on Crain Highway near westbound Maryland Route 32 when it rear-ended a 2010 Honda sedan. The tow truck then overrode the Honda, causing both vehicles to leave the right side of the roadway and hit trees.

The 45-year-old driver of the tow truck was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the incident. In the sedan, there were three people inside when the crash happened.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 54-year-old Irene Nkechi Onwukwe, and 85-year-old Josephine Monyei, the rear passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were both from Glenn Dale, Maryland.

The third person in the Honda, the front seat passenger, was taken to a trauma center in Baltimore by Maryland State Police Trooper with serious injuries. Police said this person is a 62-year-old from Whiteplains, Maryland.

The tow truck driver was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.