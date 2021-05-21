EMS: 2 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into parked vehicles in Aspen Hill

Park Vista Drive is currently closed between Longmead Crossing Drive and Layhill Road until further notice, officials say.

ASPEN HILL, Md. — Two people are dead and one person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a car crashed in multiple parked cars Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tells WUSA9 the crash happened on Park Vista Drive near Hatteras Way and Running Ridge Lane just before 5:30 p.m.— where a single vehicle pinned and trapped three people inside the car upon crashing into the parked vehicles.

According to officials, the three people were removed from the car and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Upon arrival, two of the victims died from their injuries.

There is no word yet on the victim's identities.

Park Vista Drive is currently closed between Longmead Crossing Drive and Layhill Road until further notice.

#Breaking just confirmed via @mcpnews this is now a double fatal crash at Park Vista Dr near Hatteras Way photo from #SKY9 pic.twitter.com/KzIdBJsK6N — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) May 21, 2021