2 kids hospitalized in Prince George's County house fire

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two children are in the hospital recovering from injuries following a house fire in Prince George's County. Prince George's County firefighters say the two kids are expected to recover.

Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the 700 block of Edelen Court in Accokeek for a report of a house fire around 12:20 a.m. Responding crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

A spokesperson for the fire department told WUSA9 that the two children were taken to the hospital "for evaluation," but the circumstances surrounding their injuries are not known at this time. Investigators say a dog died in the fire.

Along with the two children, one adult was displaced as a result of the blaze. The Red Cross has been called to assist with housing. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is unclear if the home had working smoke detectors.