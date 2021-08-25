Police: 2 children found dead in Baltimore apartment

Police say officers found a boy and a girl dead, with visible trauma on their decomposing bodies.

BALTIMORE — Police say two children have been found dead in a southwest Baltimore apartment.

News outlets report that officers were called to the Coventry Manor Apartments on Coventry Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.