3 arrested in series of vandalism incidents at Anne Arundel churches

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people are facing charges after police say the pair vandalized Black Lives Matter and Pride flags at a church in Anne Arundel County.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, there have been several reports of burglary, destruction, and vandalism at four churches within the county throughout June.

The reports include:

Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton June 13, 2023 - Black Lives Matter and Pride signs were vandalized

Fowler United Methodist Church, Bestgate Road in Annapolis June 9, 2023 - Burglary/destruction/vandalism in excess of $100K

St. Phillips Episcopal Church, Bestgate Road in Annapolis June 10, 2023 - Destruction to a church sign June 13, 2023 - Destruction to church statues

Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Riva Road in Annapolis June 24, 2023 - Church signs vandalized; destruction to flower beds



On Tuesday, police filed charges against Blake Krenzer and Brandon Krenzer of Gambrills in connection to the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter and Pride signs at the Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church.

A day later, officers identified Jarren Alexander of Maryland in connection with not only the crime committed against the Fowler United Methodist Church, but the St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Annapolis, and potentially a third, pending further investigation.

“I want to congratulate the good men and women in our Anne Arundel County police department, the detectives and community that supported them in their work,” said County Executive Pittman. “Any perpetrators who think that a house of worship is a place to express their hate should learn that justice will prevail.”