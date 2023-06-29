2 arrested after deadly shooting at Super 8 motel in Camp Springs

During an attempted robbery, a shooting happened inside the motel room and both Moore and Matthews were shot.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people are facing charges a day after a deadly shooting at a Super 8 motel in Prince George's County.

Keymonte Day, 24, of Washington, D.C. and Christopher Jamar Jenkins, 22, of Capitol Heights face multiple charges, including first-degree murder for their alleged involvement.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit, officers were called to the motel in the 5100 block of Allentown Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot. One of the men died at the motel while the other was taken to an area hospital. He died from his injuries a short time later.

The two men killed have since been identified as Xavier Matthews, 23, of Temple Hills and Karon Moore, 26, of Washington, D.C.

Investigators claim Matthews and Day were staying at the motel when several men entered their room, including Moore and Jenkins, and attempted to rob Matthews.

During the attempted robbery, a shooting happened inside the room and both Moore and Matthews were shot. Day and the remaining men ran from the motel together.

Detectives claim Day conspired with the other men to rob Matthews. She and Jenkins both face multiple charges in connection to the shooting.

Police continue to search for any additional suspects. Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the homicide unit at (301) 516-2512. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may reach out through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Callers will need to refer to case number 23-0037742.