Home grill sparks 2-alarm blaze in Laurel

The fire caused a partial collapse of the home's roof.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAUREL, Md. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in Prince George's County Sunday evening.

Prince George's County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home in the 7200 block of Paperback Terrace in Laurel for a report of a grill on fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames had extended through the roof of a townhouse and the roof had partially collapsed.

Mike Yourishin, public information officer for the department, said the partial roof collapse caused a second alarm to be called, and more firefighters and equipment arrived on the scene to bring the blaze under control. Crews fought the fire from outside until it was extinguished.

Firefighters then searched the home, but found no one inside at the time of the fire, Yourishin said.

While crews say they responded for a grill fire, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.