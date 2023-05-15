Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Frederick

Flames damaged four homes in total and displaced five adults, three children and multiple pets.

FREDERICK, Md. — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire in Frederick County early Monday morning. Flames damaged four houses in total and left eight people without a place to live.

Crews were called to a two-story home on E. H Street in Brunswick around 3:18 a.m., according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Sarah Campbell. When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the home, with flames extending to two other homes next door. A second alarm was called to get more firefighters to the scene to help bring the fire under control.

The fire was eventually brought under control in about two hours. All people in the homes were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported. Campbell said, in total, five adults, three children, and multiple pets were displaced in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those families displaced.

Two of the homes were heavily damaged, but there is no estimate for the cost of the damage. Firefighters were on scene early Monday monitoring the fire and putting out any hot spots.