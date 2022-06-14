Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at Prince George's Co. senior living facility

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOWIE, Md. — Firefighters with the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a senior living facility in Bowie, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called the the Larkin Chase Center Senior Living Facility at 15005 Health Center Drive just before 5 a.m. Arriving on scene, crews began bringing the fire under control and evacuating residents from the building.

According to the Larkin Chase Center's website, the facility has 120 beds and is operated in partnership with UM Capital Region Health

A public information officer said one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but would not say what that person was being evaluated for.

The public information officer also said, according to initial reports, the fire started in a kitchen.

Additional details were not immediately available. The fire investigation is ongoing.