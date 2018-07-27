GREENBELT, Md. -- Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire on Friday afternoon.

They arrived on the scene of the Franklin Park apartments in the 9100 block of Edmonston Road in Greenbelt, just past noon.

There has been a partial structure collapse, the fire department says.

In video taken by the department, flames can be seen shooting out of the roof of a 2-story building.

Evacuated residents are asked to report to Community Center for assistance. The fire department says 9 adults and 5 children were displaced. No injuries have been reported.

At the time of the fire, 9 of 11 apartments were occupied.

Video update of Greenbelt 2nd Alarm apartment fire #PGFD pic.twitter.com/MxC3PxvCzG — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) July 27, 2018

PGFD video update 2nd Alarm. Evacuation and partial structural collapse Edmonston Road in Greenbelt #PGFD pic.twitter.com/y2URGw3w9I — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) July 27, 2018

