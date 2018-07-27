GREENBELT, Md. -- Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire on Friday afternoon.
They arrived on the scene of the Franklin Park apartments in the 9100 block of Edmonston Road in Greenbelt, just past noon.
There has been a partial structure collapse, the fire department says.
In video taken by the department, flames can be seen shooting out of the roof of a 2-story building.
Evacuated residents are asked to report to Community Center for assistance. The fire department says 9 adults and 5 children were displaced. No injuries have been reported.
At the time of the fire, 9 of 11 apartments were occupied.
