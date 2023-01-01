2-Alarm apartment fire in Wheaton leaves residents displaced on New Years

Residents were rescued with ladders and no serious injuries have been reported

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Firefighters have taken down a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Wheaton.

They got the call around 5:45 am to the apartment building at Shorefield Road and Georgia Avenue.

Firefighters encountered the occupants of the second floor apartment - where the fire started - standing outside upon arrival. Luckily, the residents closed the door on their way out, containing the spread of the fire.

Closing the door can be one of the most critical actions people can take to stop the spread and save lives when confronting a fire, according to fire officials.

Daniel Madrzykowski, a director of research for the Underwriters Laboratories’ Fire Safety Research Institute, said that when a door is left open it provides a source of air that “essentially acts as a pump” fueling the flames.

“Closing the door limits smoke spread and limits the oxygen that is available for combustion,” Dr. Madrzykowski said.

There was reportedly significant fire on the second floor which extended to the third floor. The blaze was quickly brought under control.

Firefighters rescued at least five people, including two small children, from second and third floor units on ladders. Several others were rescued from inside the building.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported to any residents or firefighters.

While the fire is out and everyone appears to be safe - about 7 or 8 people have been displaced on New Years day. Red Cross will be assisting the families that find themselves without a home.