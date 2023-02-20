19-year-old killed on Metrobus identified, police search for witnesses who ran from bus

The victim, later identified as Justice T’Ziyan Elliott, died at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed on a Metrobus in Montgomery County.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were on patrol in the Vista at White Oak Apartments just before 7:45 p.m. when they witnessed a WMATA Metro Bus pulled over on Lockwood Drive.

Officers went to investigate and learned a rider had been shot on the Metrobus.

The victim, later identified as Justice T’Ziyan Elliott, died at the scene.

Investigators claim Elliott was sitting in the back of the bus when the suspect got on and confronted the 19-year-old. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Elliott before running off the bus.

The suspect has been described as a man with a thin build. He is around five feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a black face mask.