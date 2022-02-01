19-year-old killed in head-on crash in Frederick County

Police say the driver was entrapped in his vehicle and needed to be removed by firefighters before he was pronounced dead.

FREDERICK, Md. — A 19-year-old man is dead and another person is injured after a head-on crash in Frederick County, Md. Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers were called to the crash scene in the area of 8500 block of Old National Pike in Frederick just after 7:30 a.m.

MSP said after conducting a preliminary investigation, they learned that the driver of a 2019 Nissan Sentra, identified as 19-year-old William Harold Westmoreland of Frederick, was driving eastbound on Old National Pike when he crashed into a snowbank and landed into the westbound lanes. Westmoreland's vehicle then crashed head-on into a 2001 Ford F150 pick truck.

He was entrapped in his vehicle and needed to be removed by firefighters and emergency crews. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 53-year-old man, was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md with injuries.

Old National Pike was shut down for about two and half hours due to the crash. Roads have since reopened.