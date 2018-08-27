HAGERSTOWN, MD -- A 19-year-old drowned after jumping into a quarry in Hagerstown, Md. on Friday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Emile Victor Pitt, Jr. of Gaithersburg, Md. was with a group of people jumping off rocks into the quarry on Hump Road. Police said Pitt became fatigued and drowned.

At first, his body was unable to be recovered due to the depth of the water. A dive team from West Virginia helped locate and recover the body from the water.

The sheriff's department is continuing to investigate.

