18-year-old killed in Prince George's Co. crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed in a crash on Auth Place in Camp Springs Friday morning.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 4700 block of Auth Place around 7 a.m. for reports of a car crash.
When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Leyah Ellis. She died at the scene of the crash.
Investigators say Ellis was driving on Auth Place when she lost control of the car and crashed off the roadway. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play. Callers are asked to refer to case number PP23060200000508.
