GREENBELT, Md. -- An 18-year-old died after being shot in Greenbelt, Maryland on Tuesday night, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of sounds of gunshots in the 9100 block of Edmonston Road. When they arrived, they found Abdul Karim Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound.

Thomas was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.