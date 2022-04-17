Police: 18-year-old charged in connection with rape, assault in Rockville

Investigators say evidence gathered led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection with the rape and assault of a teen girl in Rockville Saturday evening.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Police have charged a 18-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl near Lakewood Elementary School, located on Lindley Terrace in Rockville.

In a release, police say the offense happened Saturday around 8:30 in the area of the pedestrian bridge by the school.

Police responded to the home of a 16-year-old girl in Rockville where she explained she was "assaulted" by a person who was riding a riding a bike on the bridge.

Police canvassed the area and located, Caden Isaiah Riley, 18, of Rockville.

A search warrant was issued for his home and officials say detectives located evidence at the residence.

During the interview process, police say additional evidence was gathered that indicated "Riley as the perpetrator" of the teen's allegations.

Riley was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, and one count of first-degree assault.