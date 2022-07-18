17-year-old killed in Upper Marlboro Sunday crash

The teen from Upper Marlboro was riding along in her hometown on Sunday when, for an unknown reason, the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — 17-year-old Janiya Thompson was pronounced dead after riding in a car that crashed into a tree on Sunday, according to Prince George's County Police.

The teen from Upper Marlboro was riding along in her hometown on Sunday around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place, when for an unknown reason - according to investigators - the car left the roadway and ran into a tree.

Thompson was then taken to the hospital, but soon after, pronounced dead.

The driver and another passenger were also taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, officials said. The remaining two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Detectives identify the deceased passenger in Sunday evening's fatal collision as 17-year-old Janiya Thompson of Upper Marlboro. Read more: https://t.co/7xxesKa3Uu pic.twitter.com/yxrelFBh5s — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 19, 2022