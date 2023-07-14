17-year-old identified in deadly Montgomery Co. shooting

Investigators say the teenager was experiencing homelessness.

Example video title will go here for this video

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a deadly White Oak shooting that occurred late Thursday evening. Investigators say the teenager was experiencing homelessness at the time of his death.

At 11 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Police received a call regarding a car crash that had occurred in the Birches Apartments parking lot in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle.

At the scene, officers located the victim, later identified as 17-year-old Tyrone Howard Brown, inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

Before coming to a complete stop, detectives claim Brown crashed the car he was sitting in into several parked cars in the apartment complex's parking lot.

Police say Brown was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators are searching for a suspect at this time. No description has been released and there is no word on any possible motive.