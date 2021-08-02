17-year-old boy injured after shooting in Bladensburg

BLADENSBURG, Md. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in a possible double shooting in Bladensburg early Tuesday morning, Bladensburg Police Department said.
The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. at Decator Street and 56th Avenue, police said.
The boy's mother rushed him to Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a short time after the initial shooting, another male victim arrived at Prince George's Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Authorities are now trying to determine if the two shootings are related and if the victims were shot in the same incident and location. The events leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.
Police said both victims are expected to survive.
The shooting is under investigation.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide additional updates as they become available.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.