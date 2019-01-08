BETHESDA, Md. — A 17-year-old bicyclist who was struck by an SUV in Bethesda has died, police said.

Police were called at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Beech Avenue on the report of a serious collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

The bicyclist was traveling on the southbound sidewalk of Old Georgetown Road, approaching Beech Avenue, when he fell from the sidewalk and into the roadway. He was then struck by a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas that was traveling southbound Old Georgetown Road.

The driver, a 39-year-old Bethesda man, stopped and remained at the scene, police said. He was not injured.

The bicyclist, identified as Jacob Cassell, of Bethesda, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning.

Churchill High School Principal Brandice Heckert said Cassell was the school's mascot and "will be greatly missed." Cassell was the Churchill High School mascot.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the collision to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773- 6620. Callers may remain anonymous.

