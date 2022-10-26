17-year-old arrested, charged for numerous reckless driving incidents on stolen dirt bike in Charles County

The reckless driving incidents started at the end of September.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old has been arrested after multiple reckless driving incidents on a dirt bike, including circling around a school crossing guard, in Charles County, Maryland.

The investigation began in late September, when the Charles County Sheriff's Office began receiving complaints about someone on a green dirt bike recklessly driving through the Bannister and Wakefield neighborhoods. The same person was seen driving on the wrong side of the road, running red lights, and not stopping at stop signs near Saint Charles Parkway.

In another incident, the suspect, identified as a teenage boy, allegedly circled a crossing guard at a middle school after children had been dismissed. Officers continued to receive reports including some about the same suspect circling around motorists on the roadway.

In two cases, the driver circled police officers in marked patrol cars and then sped off. As the investigation continued, officers were able to identify where the suspect lived.

In October, officers saw the suspect on Amber Leaf Place attempting to start the green dirt bike. When officers started to walk towards the dirt bike driver he ran away, but he was caught and arrested after officers chased him.

A computer check determined that the dirt bike had been reported stolen and it was towed from the scene.

The suspect was charged on a juvenile offense report with possession of stolen property, trespassing, and numerous traffic violations and released to a parent, according to the sheriff's office.