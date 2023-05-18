9th grader arrested after ghost gun falls out of waistband in gym

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after police say a ghost gun fell out of his waistband in a school gym Thursday.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to a Non-Traditional Program 9-12 South school in Cheltenham around 9:15 a.m.
When officers arrived, they learned a 17-year-old 9th-grade student was in the school gymnasium when an "unserialized" ghost gun fell out of his waistband.
The student has been arrested and charged with a handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person. Officers say the teen will be charged as an adult.
In June 2022, a law banning the purchase, transfer, or sale of any firearm or unfinished frame or receiver that is not imprinted with a serial number in accordance with federal law. The District of Columbia and Virginia have similar legislation in place.
WATCH NEXT: What is a 'Ghost Gun'?
Ghost guns are do-it-yourself, homemade guns that can be made using components that can be purchased without a background check. Often the pieces are bought online or come in kits, can be made with 3D printers. The pieces are often bought online or come in kits, but some of these pieces can be created by 3D printers.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.