9th grader arrested after ghost gun falls out of waistband in gym

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after police say a ghost gun fell out of his waistband in a school gym Thursday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to a Non-Traditional Program 9-12 South school in Cheltenham around 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a 17-year-old 9th-grade student was in the school gymnasium when an "unserialized" ghost gun fell out of his waistband.

The student has been arrested and charged with a handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person. Officers say the teen will be charged as an adult.

In June 2022, a law banning the purchase, transfer, or sale of any firearm or unfinished frame or receiver that is not imprinted with a serial number in accordance with federal law. The District of Columbia and Virginia have similar legislation in place.