17-year-old arrested after stabbing man several times at Mattress Warehouse headquarters

FREDERICK, Md. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for attempted murder after stabbing a man at the Mattress Warehouse headquarters in Frederick Tuesday morning, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said.

Deputies were called to the stabbing incident around 3:15 a.m. at the Mattress Warehouse Corporate Headquarters located at 4949 New Design Road, police said.

At the scene, deputies found 27-year-old Franklin Hernandez stabbed multiple times.

Hernandez was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. And as of Tuesday morning, officials said he is in serious, but stable condition.

Police learned that a 17-year-old from Springfield fled the scene following the incident. Deputies were able to catch up to him moments later and arrested him in a nearby neighborhood.

Officers were able to recover a 3-inch folding knife at the scene of the stabbing, police said.

The motive in this stabbing is unknown.

The 17-year-old was charged as an adult for attempted first-degree murder and is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.