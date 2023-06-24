16-year-old arrested for shooting teen multiple times in St. Mary's County

The teenage suspect was charged as an adult for the incident.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges after a teenage boy was shot multiple times and injured in St. Mary's County Friday morning.

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Gloucester Court, off of Three Notch Road, just before 11:40 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was taken to a regional trauma center in stable condition, authorities said.

A lookout was placed, deputies set up a perimeter, and a search was started for the suspect. The suspect was located and placed under arrest.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged as an adult with attempted first and second-degree murder, assault first and second degree, use of a firearm in a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to the sheriff's office.