Teen accused of robbing food trucks at gunpoint in Montgomery County

According to the Takoma Park Police Department (TPPD), the 16-year-old suspect is from Hyattsville, Maryland. He is being charged as an adult.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection to two food truck armed robberies in Takoma Park, Maryland.

According to the Takoma Park Police Department (TPPD), the 16-year-old suspect is from Hyattsville, Maryland. He is being charged as an adult.

Investigators with TPPD and the Montgomery County Police Department say the robberies were reported between Jan. and Feb. 2023.

Detectives have charged the teenage boy in connection to two food truck robberies:

El Solecito Food Truck, 1017 University Blvd., Takoma Park, MD (February 12, 2023)

Elvira’s Kitchen Food Truck, 14011 George Avenue, Silver Spring, MD (January 23, 2023)

Police have been investigating various armed robberies at food trucks throughout Montgomery County.

Maria Hernandez says her food truck, Pupuseria Luisa on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park has been robbed twice this year.

"At night, I am scared. I have nightmares that I am working, and that they come up behind me yelling to give them the money," Hernandez told WUSA9.

Hernandez says the two came in from the back door and in Spanish demanded they give up the money. She says one was carrying a large gun and the other a large black bag for the cash.

In Feb. police received similar reports at the following food trucks:

Vanessa’s Pupuseria in the 8500 block of Piney Branch Road, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 5:05 p.m.

Pupuseria Luisa in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, in Takoma Park on Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 4 p.m.

Pupuseria y Taquiera Lupita Food Truck in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue, in Takoma Park on Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 3 p.m.

Pupuseria Luisa in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, in Takoma Park on January 13, at approximately 2 p.m.