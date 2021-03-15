16 displaced, 2 kids taken to hospital after house fire in Prince George's County

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, officials said.

CLINTON, Md. — A townhouse fire in Clinton, Md. displaced about 16 people across four homes on Monday morning, Prince George's County Fire Department said.

Two adults and two children were also taken to the hospital for evaluation following the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, officials said. They continued to check for extension and were working on hot spots moments after the blaze.

Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management is helping the displaced residents.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

PGFD is investigating the incident.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide updates as it becomes available.