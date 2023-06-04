x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Teen shot multiple times in Howard County, Maryland

The teen was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is currently in stable condition.

More Videos

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Howard County early Thursday morning.

According to the Howard County Police Department, officers were called to the 10000 block of Hickory Ridge Road just before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy had been shot multiple times. 

The teen was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is currently in stable condition. It is unclear how many times the teen was shot.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. 

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 410-313-3200.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Prank YouTuber shot in mall could be charged with harassment

Tanner Cook may have been critically shot while recording a prank for YouTube inside Dulles Town Center, but he could still face charges, according to police. Public defender Adam Pouilliard argued it was Cook who antagonized the suspect, much like in his other prank videos. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out