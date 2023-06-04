Teen shot multiple times in Howard County, Maryland

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Howard County early Thursday morning.
According to the Howard County Police Department, officers were called to the 10000 block of Hickory Ridge Road just before 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy had been shot multiple times.
The teen was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is currently in stable condition. It is unclear how many times the teen was shot.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information may contact detectives at 410-313-3200.
