Maryland

15-year-old girl struck, killed by tractor-trailer in Frederick County

Maryland State Police say the girl walked out in the road, into the side of the trailer portion of the truck.
WALKERSVILLE, Md. — A tragic incident remains under investigation Friday after a 15-year-old girl was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in Frederick County.

Maryland State Police say just after noon, troopers from the Frederick Barrack were alerted to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Woodsboro Pike at West Frederick Street in Walkersville. 

A preliminary investigation shows the 15-year-old girl, of Walkersville, was standing on the edge of the road on the northbound side, looking northbound. A tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Woodsboro Pike (Route 194) when the girl walked out in the road, into the side of the trailer portion of the truck.

She was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Frederick Memorial Hospital, where she died. 

The driver remained at the scene. Speeding and impaired driving were not factors in this crash. Route 194 was shut down at the scene following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

