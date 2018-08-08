MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. – A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder Wednesday after attacking a man and watching him die in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said.

On June 8 around 3:15 a.m., 15-year-old Ashley Elizabeth Bonilla, 17-year-old Mohammed Salous, and 21-year-old Kenneth Kpakima were walking in the 3300 block of Hewitt Avenue when they came across 40-year-old Gregory Atwood.

According to police, the three suspects then stole Atwood’s backpack and assaulted him. During the robbery, Atwood fell back into a wooded area, near Georgia and Hewitt Avenues, where Salous and Kpakima continued to assault.

All three suspects watched the victim crawl out of the woods and collapse in the roadway. Police said while Atwood lay motionless in the road, they watched a vehicle run over the victim.

Atwood’s death was later ruled a homicide.

Bonilla was charged as an adult with the first-degree murder and armed robbery. Salous was charged as an adult with assault-related offenses and murder. Police also charged Kpakima with assault and armed robbery offenses.

The investigation continues.

Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives continue to investigate the hit-and-run element of this investigation. Their investigation indicates that the victim was struck by at least two separate vehicles. The drivers of those vehicles did not remain on the scene. Detectives request anyone with information regarding the vehicles involved to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

© 2018 WUSA