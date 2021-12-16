Police: Teen boy shot in Montgomery County

As of Thursday morning, police say the teen is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot in the chest Wednesday evening in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Police said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 188000 block of Walkers Choice Road, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old boy suffering from a serious gunshot wound injury to his chest. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. At this time, there is no suspect in custody.

Montgomery County Police detectives are investigating the incident.