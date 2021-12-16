Police: Teen boy shot in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot in the chest Wednesday evening in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Police said.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 188000 block of Walkers Choice Road, police said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old boy suffering from a serious gunshot wound injury to his chest. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
As of Thursday morning, police said the teen is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. At this time, there is no suspect in custody.
Montgomery County Police detectives are investigating the incident.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.
