Terrorized mom vows to relocate as search for 15-year-old accused of trying to kill her son on school bus continues

A 15-year-old who stars in YouTube videos as "Baby K" is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and other charges.

OXON HILL, Md. — The mother of a middle school boy attacked on a Prince George's County school bus says she’s trying to relocate her entire family, as authorities try to catch the accused 15-year-old gunman.

On May 1, three teen boys pushed their way past a Prince George’s County school bus driver and aide in Oxon Hill and tried to shoot a middle school student in the head, but the gun misfired. Video of the attack shows a teenaged attacker holding a gun to the victim’s head and chest while his two accomplices hold the victim down. All three teens then beat the victim and fled.

The juvenile attacker with the gun, who authorities have identified only as "Baby K," is also a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old woman in D.C., according to sources close to the case. Kaijah McCoy was shot and killed on May 3 inside an apartment building on Jamison St. NE. She was the sister of one of Baby K's alleged accomplices in the bus attack, who has been caught and charged, sources said.

Baby K stars in a pair of YouTube videos that have nearly 20,000 views combined. He can be seen showing off a handgun with an extended magazine and rapping about carjacking.

Yet, as of Thursday evening, frustrated authorities still have not caught up to him.

The mother of the victim of the school bus attack is attempting to raise money on a GoFundMe page saying she needs to relocate her family.

"We're living in fear," the woman said in a telephone conversation with WUSA9. "I need to get him as far as I can from this area and we don't ever need to come back. I just want him caught and off the streets. He is wreaking havoc."

WUSA9 is not identifying the mother because she says the safety of her family is at risk.

The search for Baby K now includes U.S. Marshalls. Law enforcement sources fear he may have the resources and the help to cross state lines.